Pyramid Technoplast Q4 Profit Jumps 52% To ₹10 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹680 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 15 percent to Rupees 680 crore from Rupees 591.3 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Pyramid Technoplast Limited reported a 51.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 6.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by higher sales and improved operational performance. Revenue from operations during the March quarter increased 13.8 percent to Rupees 194.8 crore from Rupees 171.2 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, net profit more than doubled from Rupees 4.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as margins improved amid stronger revenue growth.

Revenue And Operating Profit Improve Sequentially

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 195.5 crore against Rupees 171.9 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 162.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 14.4 crore from Rupees 9.3 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 6.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company’s total expenses increased to Rupees 181.2 crore during Q4 FY26 from Rupees 162.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 138.4 crore from Rupees 129.2 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 7.1 crore. Finance costs also increased to Rupees 2.3 crore compared with Rupees 0.7 crore a year ago due to higher borrowings and expansion-related funding requirements.

Industrial Packaging Business Supports Growth

Pyramid Technoplast, which operates in the industrial packaging segment, reported earnings per share of Rupees 2.80 for the quarter against Rupees 1.90 in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive income rose to Rupees 10.3 crore from Rupees 7 crore a year earlier. The board also recommended a final dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share of face value Rupees 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

FY26 Profit Nears Rs 29 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 15 percent to Rupees 680 crore from Rupees 591.3 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose to Rupees 28.8 crore compared with Rupees 26.7 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax climbed to Rupees 39.5 crore from Rupees 36.1 crore.

The company’s balance sheet expanded significantly during the year, with total assets increasing to Rupees 527.2 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 368.6 crore a year earlier. Other equity rose to Rupees 239.9 crore from Rupees 212.5 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.