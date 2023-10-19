PVR INOX's Q2 Results Show 109% Rise In Ticket Sales, 41% Growth In Ad Sales |

PVR INOX Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

During the quarter, admissions surged by 64 percent to 48.4 millionn from 29.6 million in Q2 FY’23. Similarly ATP and SPH witnessed YoY growth of 25 percent and 15 percent, reaching Rs 276 and Rs 136 respectively compared to Rs 221 and Rds 118 in Q2 FY’23. This robust performance led to a 109 percent increase in ticket sales, an 89 percent rise in Food & Beverage sales, and a 41 percent boost in Ad sales when compared to proforma figures from Q2 FY’23.

The biggest highlight of the quarter was the record breaking performance of the Hindi box office. 'Jawan' and 'Gadar 2' ranked amongst the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, amassing over 750+ crores and 620+ crores at the box office. They were complemented by solid performance of mid budget movies, with ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Oh my God 2’ grossing 150+ crs and ‘Dream Girl 2’ crossing the 100 crore mark. ‘Fukrey 3’ released near quarter end, also crossed 100 crore at the box office.

In Hollywood, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1' set a fantastic tone, grossing 150+ crores and 130+ crores in India. 'Barbie' and 'Nun II' also performed well, crossing the 50+ crore mark. On the regional front, 'Jailer (Tamil),' featuring Rajinikanth, stood out with an impressive box office collection of over 390 crores. Other regional successes such as 'Baipan Bhari Deva (Marathi)' and 'Carry on Jatta 3 (Punjabi)' secured substantial earnings, reaching 90+ crores and 44+ crores, respectively.

The shares of PVR INOX Limited on Thursday at 1:20 pm IST were at Rs 1,765.80, down by 0.41 percent.

