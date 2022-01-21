PVR consolidated loss narrows to Rs 10.2 cr in Q3

PVR Ltd reported narrowing of its consolidated loss after tax at Rs 10.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, on the back of easing of COVID-19 related restrictions.

The company stated that it had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 49.21 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company's consolidated total income during the period under review stood at Rs 709.71 crore as against Rs 320.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

PVR said, 'The impact of COVID-19 on cinema operations was the least in the Q3 FY22 as compared to the preceding quarters since the time the pandemic has hit the economy."

PVR Ltd Chairman cum Managing Director Ajay Bijli stated, ''The pace with which the business recovered from October to December, validates that as soon as new content was made available, our patrons came back to the cinemas.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:39 PM IST