PVR Cinemas forays into commercial, residential cleaning services

Film exhibition company PVR Cinemas forayed into customised cleaning and disinfecting solutions for commercial and residential segments under its new business vertical 'V-Pristine'.

According to the company, the 'V-Pristine' service portfolio has been curated keeping in mind the challenges faced by households with kids and pets or elderly people staying on their own, working couples with little or no time for cleaning or supervision, people in transit – shifting homes or owning property in cities other than where they live.

Currently, V-Pristine is available in Delhi-NCR with more than 1,000 residences and offices across 46 cities covered in the first phase of trials covering six months.

The company aims to expand the services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata shortly with an exclusive network of trained 100 per cent vaccinated service professionals.

"Apart from maintaining global standards of safety at all our cinemas, we have now forayed into a new segment with the launch of 'V-Pristine', extending our impeccable housekeeping standards beyond cinemas," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR.

"With this initiative, we hope to cater to the growing demand for safety and hygiene products and services that meet the highest standards.There is a gap between the quality of the service delivered by the home maids or servants and the present solution providers use the 'One size fits all' approach while 'V-Pristine' personalises the requirement of each customer."

