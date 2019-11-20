PV retail sales jump 11% in October: FADA

New Delhi: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles in October increased 11% to 2,48,036 units against the same period last year, driven by festive demand during the month.

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicles (PV) sales stood at 2,23,498 units in October 2018. Two-wheeler sales increased 5% to 13,34,941 units last month as compared with 12,70,261 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales, however, declined 23% to 67,060 units as compared to 87,618 units in October last year. Three-wheeler sales saw an increase of 4% to 59,573 units last month.

Total sales across categories rose 4% to 17,09,610 units in October, as against 16,38,832 units in the same month last year.

"October retails were in the positive, giving a much-needed respite to the auto industry - especially to our dealer community - after months of de-growth," FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said.