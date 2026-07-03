Purpose Over Profit: Vineet Rai On Why Impact Investing Is India's Global Financial Contribution

Vineet Rai said impact investing combines financial returns with social impact, not charity. |

Why patient capital, financial inclusion and long-term value creation, not valuations, will define the future of investing? In a candid conversation with Vivek Law on Simple Hai!, Vineet Rai, Founder and Vice Chairman of Aavishkaar Group, reflected on more than two decades of building one of India's pioneering impact investing platforms.

Speaking about entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and responsible investing, Rai argued that impact investing is neither philanthropy nor charity but a disciplined investment approach that seeks financial returns while solving real economic and social challenges.

Beyond Charity: Understanding Impact Investing

Law began by addressing one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding impact investing, that it is simply another form of charity.

Rai rejected that notion, explaining that profitable businesses can also create meaningful social outcomes. According to him, every successful enterprise generates impact in some form, whether through employment, livelihoods or economic activity. The difference with impact investing lies in its intention to deploy capital where traditional financial institutions are often unwilling to participate.

He explained that when Aavishkaar was founded in the early 2000s, millions of entrepreneurs and low-income communities had little or no access to formal credit. Rather than competing with banks, the firm's objective was to finance businesses and sectors that conventional lenders considered too risky.

Building Capital Where Markets Would Not

Reflecting on Aavishkaar's early years, Rai recalled that venture capital was virtually non-existent outside India's major cities. Raising capital for rural entrepreneurs was even more challenging.

He spoke about leaving a secure government role after proposing a ₹100 crore fund for rural entrepreneurship, an idea considered unrealistic at the time. Soon after, he began approaching investors with little fundraising experience and few resources.

Law observed that Rai chose an unconventional path at a time when impact investing was not even recognised as an investment category. He explained that the term itself emerged because the industry needed a new framework to attract investors willing to support businesses delivering both commercial returns and measurable social outcomes.

Today, Aavishkaar has invested across sectors including financial inclusion, agriculture, healthcare and rural enterprises, helping build businesses in regions that historically attracted little institutional capital.

Profit and Purpose Can Coexist

Throughout the discussion, Rai repeatedly challenged the belief that investors must choose between returns and impact.

He explained that impact investing follows the same investment discipline as any other form of capital allocation, with rigorous governance, underwriting and financial accountability. The difference lies in selecting businesses capable of improving livelihoods while generating sustainable returns.

Unlike traditional venture capital, where investors often accept high failure rates in pursuit of a few outsized successes, impact investing demands greater consistency because investments directly affect vulnerable communities and underserved entrepreneurs.

Returns, Rai said, may not always be spectacular, but they can be stable, sustainable and accompanied by long-term social value.

India's Leadership in Impact Investing

Rai revealed that India has quietly emerged as one of the world's leading impact investing markets. He pointed to the country's experience in building microfinance institutions, rural enterprises and inclusive financial models long before the sector gained global attention.

He believes India's understanding of underserved markets, combined with its entrepreneurial ecosystem, places the country in a unique position to shape the future of responsible investing globally.

Value Matters More Than Valuation

Turning to entrepreneurship, Law asked Rai what advice he would offer founders navigating today's startup ecosystem.

Rai urged entrepreneurs to focus on creating genuine value rather than chasing high valuations.

He described valuations as temporary market outcomes, whereas value is created through solving meaningful problems, building sustainable businesses and maintaining strong governance. Investors, he said, eventually recognise businesses that consistently create value regardless of prevailing market sentiment.

He also stressed that fundraising should never become an end in itself. Capital carries responsibility, and entrepreneurs must understand both investor expectations and the discipline required to deploy money effectively.

Lessons from Failure and Strength

The conversation also touched on difficult periods in Rai's own entrepreneurial journey.

He spoke openly about facing financial uncertainty during the early years of Aavishkaar and again during the COVID-19 pandemic, when significant stress in the microfinance sector threatened the business.

Rather than focusing on setbacks, Rai credited perseverance, institutional credibility and the support of his team for helping the organisation navigate challenging periods.

For him, professional credibility remains an entrepreneur's most valuable asset, built over years but capable of being lost quickly.

A Personal Philosophy of Simplicity

Towards the end of the conversation, Law asked Rai about the personal values that have guided him through decades of entrepreneurship.

Rai attributed much of his outlook to his family and his early experiences working in rural India. Living and working alongside farming communities helped him appreciate the importance of collaboration, resilience and humility.

He also reflected on the importance of remaining financially disciplined despite professional success, arguing that unnecessary consumption often distracts entrepreneurs from long-term goals.

According to Rai, Fear becomes manageable once individuals accept the worst possible outcome and remain committed to their purpose.

Purpose as India's Competitive Advantage

Closing the conversation, Rai argued that India's greatest opportunity lies not merely in creating more startups but in building businesses capable of solving meaningful societal problems at scale.

He believes finance can become one of the country's strongest tools for inclusive development when capital is directed towards entrepreneurs traditionally excluded from formal financial systems.

For Rai, the future of investing is not defined by choosing between profit and purpose. It is about demonstrating that disciplined investing, responsible governance and measurable social impact can reinforce one another, creating sustainable businesses that benefit both investors and society.