Punjab & Sind Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹42.18 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Punjab & Sind Bank announced on Thursday that its net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹42.18 crore. This represents an increase compared to the ₹16.13 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income

Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 reached ₹3,545.72 crore. This is higher than the ₹3,379.39 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Interest Earned

The bank's interest earned for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹3,213.37 crore. This compares to ₹2,910.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Expenditure

Total expenditure for the current quarter stood at ₹3,000.24 crore. This includes interest expended of ₹2,174.67 crore and operating expenses of ₹825.57 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹4.47. This is an increase from ₹1.86 reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.