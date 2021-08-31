Punjab National Bank launches festive offer, waives loan processing charges

With the festive season around the corner, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched Festival Bonanza Offer to enhance the availability and affordability of credit to customers.

Under the festive offer, the Bank will waive all service charges/processing fees and documentation charges on its retail products like Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, myProperty Loans, Personal Loans, Pension Loans and Gold Loans.

PNB now offers an interest rate starting from 6.80 percent on home loans and 7.15 percent on car loans. The Bank is also offering personal loans to the public from 8.95 percent. The Bank has also announced offering home loan top-up at an attractive rate of interest, according to a press statement.

Customers can avail of the exciting offer – available till December 31, 2021 - through any of the PNB's branches around the country or via digital channels.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:21 PM IST