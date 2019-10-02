Punit Goenka elected as President of IAA India Chapter

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) unanimously elected Punit Goenka (MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd) as its president for a second term. Megha Tata (MD Discovery South Asia) was elected Vice President.

The other office bearers are Jaideep Gandhi (Hon. Secretary), Pradeep Dwivedi (Hon. Treasurer), Ramesh Narayan Immediate Past President.

The members elected to the Managing Committee are: Anant Goenka (Indian Express Group) Abhishek Karnani (Free Press Journal) Janak Sarda (Deshdoot) M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Group) and I. Venkat (Eenadu Group).

Speaking on this development, Punit Goenka said, "IAA will continue to invest its time and energy in addressing key industry level interests, in order to enhance the overall professional ecosystem.

As one team, we will continue to roll out our Intellectual Properties, with an enhanced focus on regional markets.

As an institution, we will also continue to play an important role in espousing cause related initiatives, which are in line with our ethos of "what's good, is good for business.

It has been a wonderful experience serving such an esteemed institution and I look forward to working closely with its members for the second term. I shall continue to seek their support and co-operation and wish them all the very best.”