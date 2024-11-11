 Pune: Macrotech Developers Purchases Land Parcel In Hinjawadi For ₹110 Crore
According to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Macrotech purchased the land from Paranjape Schemes Constructions and others.

Monday, November 11, 2024
Macrotech developers Lodha

Macrotech Developers, promoted by Lodha Group, has purchased a land parcel of 2.82 acres at Hinjewadi in Mulshi taluka of Pune district for Rs 110 crore. According to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Macrotech purchased the land from Paranjape Schemes Constructions and others.

According to the documents, Macrotech paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.64 crore for the deal registered on October 14, 2024.

The city of Pune, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, has reported a strong surge in registered home sales value for the July-September quarter of 2024, according to the latest reports. Based on IGR data, the city's home sales value saw a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reaching Rs 13,865 crore.

In the September 2024 quarter, 18,806 residential transactions were registered across Pune. While there was a slight 1% YoY decline in the number of registered transactions during the period, the total registered home sales value grew by 19%. This trend pushed the average registered sales value to a record-high of Rs 74 lakh, 20% higher than the same period last year.

In the September 2024 quarter, the share of properties priced above Rs. 1 crore increased to 18%, up from 13% in the same period last year, with homes in the Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore range accounting for the largest share at 15%. This rise came at the expense of the lower-to-mid price segments. The share of homes priced below Rs 50 lakh and between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore dropped from 87% to 82% compared to the same period last year.

