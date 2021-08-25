Public sector bank contribution for employee pensions under NPS hiked to 14%

Public sector banks’ (PSB) contribution for employee pensions under NPS hiked to 14 per cent. Family members of deceased PSB bankers will now get pension of 30 percent of last drawn salary as against earlier Rs 9,284, said Secretary of Department of Financial Services (DFS).

The decision was taken today (August 25) after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meet with heads of PSBs to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy.

The meeting with MD and CEOs of PSBs assumes significance given the importance of the banking sector in generating demand and boosting consumption, PTI reported.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:16 PM IST