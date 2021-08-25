e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:20 PM IST

Public sector bank contribution for employee pensions under NPS hiked to 14%

FPJ Web Desk
The decision was taken today (August 25) after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meet with heads of PSBs | File photo

The decision was taken today (August 25) after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meet with heads of PSBs | File photo

Advertisement

Public sector banks’ (PSB) contribution for employee pensions under NPS hiked to 14 per cent. Family members of deceased PSB bankers will now get pension of 30 percent of last drawn salary as against earlier Rs 9,284, said Secretary of Department of Financial Services (DFS).

The decision was taken today (August 25) after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meet with heads of PSBs to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy.

The meeting with MD and CEOs of PSBs assumes significance given the importance of the banking sector in generating demand and boosting consumption, PTI reported.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal