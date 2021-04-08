Public Hearing for the upcoming 2 new projects at Indian Oil Panipat Refinery successfully concludes

Public Hearing that is organised for the upcoming two new projects of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (1) Panipat Refinery’s expansion from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA and (2) “Installation of additional unit for production of 450 KTA Polypropylene” successfully concludes. This programme has been organised today i.e., 06.04.2021 at CISF parade ground nearby Panipat Refinery, from 11 AM to 1.30 PM under the aegis of State Pollution Control Board of Haryana and under the leadership of Dharmendra Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Panipat.

During this public hearing, DC Panipat, Kamaljeet Singh, Regional Officer from Haryana State Pollution Board, Pradeep Kalyan, Municipal Engineer, Ravinder Kumar, Industrial Excise Officer, Pradeep Tomar, Asst. Environmental Engineer, Deepak Sharma, Asst. Public Relations Officer and Executive Director & Refinery Head, PRPC, Gopal Chandra Sikder, CGMs and other senior officials were mainly present. Apart from them, the villagers and other dignitaries from the villages were present and all took an active part in this programme.