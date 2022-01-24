PTC India, subsidiary's shares fall as SEBI disallows immediate Board meet

Shares of PTC India and PTC India Financial Services continued to decline after past week's losses due to the recent resignation by the three independent directors citing alleged lapses in corporate governance and operations.

The allegations were raised by the independent directors against its financial lending unit -PTC India Financial Services.

PTC India Financial Services, a subsidiary of PTC India, is registered with the RBI as a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

PTC India settled 5.3 per cent lower at Rs 89.40, while PTC India Financial Services was down 9.1 per cent to Rs 18.10.

SEBI also asked the company to first address the corporate governance issues before holding any Board meeting dented investors' sentiment further.

"It is informed that the Company has received a communication dated 22nd January, 2022 from the SEBI informing that the company is directed to address the CG (corporate governance) issues and all other issues raised by the resigning IDs and ex-Chairperson first," the company in its latest regulatory filing.

The company was supposed to hold board meeting on Saturday -- its first after the resignations of the three independent directors.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:06 PM IST