PTC India Financial Services MD did not allow CFO to join, although Board appointed him

The three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services who resigned have said in their letter that the current Managing Director and CEO of PFS, Pawan Singh did not allow Ratnesh to join the company

As per the letter, Ratnesh has already joined the company vide his joining report dated October 29, 2021 as Director (Finance) and CFO although he was appointed by a board run process.

"The matter will be addressed at the board level and subsequent update will be communicated to all the stakeholders appropriately," stated PTC India Financial Services.

Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Independent Director, Thomas Mathew T., Independent Director and Santosh B. Nayar, have resigned as Independent Directors on the Board of PTC India Financial Services Limited with immediate effect.

The company has received confirmations from the Independent Directors that there are no other material reasons for their resignation other than those which is provided in their resignation letters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:32 PM IST