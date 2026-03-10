PSB Xchange Connects WOGOM Network To ₹5,000 Crore Credit Pipeline For More Than 7000 MSMEs

PSB Xchange has integrated with WOGOM to expand institutional credit access across India’s MSME distribution ecosystem. |

Mumbai: A new integration between PSB Xchange and B2B commerce platform WOGOM is set to widen access to formal working capital for thousands of small retailers and distributors across India.

PSB Xchange and WOGOM have enabled a Rs 5,000 crore credit pipeline designed to improve supply chain financing for small businesses operating within India’s distribution networks. The integration connects WOGOM’s ecosystem of more than 7000 retailers with PSB Xchange’s digital credit infrastructure, which is backed by 12 Public Sector Banks and powered by Veefin Solutions’ technology.

By linking retail trade activity with institutional lenders, the initiative aims to bring more MSMEs into the formal credit system while improving liquidity across the supply chain.

At the core of the partnership is the digitisation of real trade transactions generated on the WOGOM platform. These transactions are connected to a multi-lender working capital ecosystem available through PSB Xchange. The model allows banks to extend financing directly against verified commercial activity. As a result, retailers and distributors can potentially access institutional credit faster while dealing with less paperwork and more competitive bank lending rates.

Sahil Sikka, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer at PSB Xchange, indicated that linking digital trade platforms with bank liquidity helps expand structured working capital access for retailers and distributors. According to him, connecting ecosystems like WOGOM to public sector banks strengthens transparency and improves credit availability across MSME supply chains.

Ravi Patel, Co-founder of WOGOM, also highlighted that reliable working capital is critical for small businesses. He noted that using real transaction data to access bank-backed financing can improve liquidity and build confidence across the retail distribution network.

As adoption increases, the partnership could enable more than 2,000 distributors across the ecosystem to transition toward institutional, bank-backed credit, subject to onboarding and lender eligibility. The broader objective is to deepen formal credit penetration across India’s MSME supply chains while creating a structured financing framework tied to actual business transactions. The integration reflects a growing push to digitise supply chain financing and connect MSMEs with institutional lenders through technology-driven platforms.

