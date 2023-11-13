 Protean eGov Tech Shares Make Muted Market Debut
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies was subscribed 23.86 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Protean eGov Tech Shares Make Muted Market Debut | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies made a flat debut on Monday, listing at par with the issue price of Rs 792.

The stock made its debut at Rs 792 on the BSE. Later, it climbed 3.91 per cent to Rs 823.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,288.52 crore during the morning trade.

The Rs 490 crore IPO had a price band of Rs 752-792 per share.

The public issue of Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure) was purely an Offer of Sale (OFS).

Protean eGov Technologies is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in conceptualising, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.

The company collaborated with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

Originally set up as a depository in 1995, it created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India. 

