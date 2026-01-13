 PropShare Celestia SM REIT Files Draft IPO Papers For ₹244.65 Crore Issue, Targets Grade A+ Office Asset In Ahmedabad
Property Share Investment Trust, India's first registered SM REIT, filed draft IPO papers for its third scheme, PropShare Celestia, with a fresh issue of ₹244.65 crore. The fully occupied Grade A+ office project in Ahmedabad features anchor tenants including Smartworks, EFC, and a Swedish telecom giant, projecting an 8.4% yield for FY27. Units will be listed on BSE with Ambit as the lead manager.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
File Image

New Delhi: Property Share Investment Trust, the country's first registered Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT), has filed the draft IPO papers for its third scheme, PropShare Celestia, with an issue size of up to Rs 244.65 crore. The public issue will comprise only a fresh issue of units, with no offer for sale component, the documents showed. The underlying asset, Project Celestia, has a super built-up area of 2,07,838 sq ft and is fully occupied.

The property has four primary tenants, including three managed-office operators -- Smartworks Coworking Spaces, EFC Ltd (both listed), and Paragraph Khajanchi Business Centre LLP. The fourth anchor tenant is a listed Swedish telecommunications multinational. With Celestia, investors get access to a Grade A+ asset at a projected yield of 8.4 per cent for FY27 in an exciting and fast-growing new market in Ahmedabad.

"PropShare Celestia continues to offer investors access to a Grade A+ asset at a cost-effective entry point. SM REITs are a new vehicle for real estate assets to be owned and traded, and we are proud to be embarking on this transformation with PropShare Celestia," Hashim Khan, co-founder, Property Share, said in a statement. Ambit is the sole lead manager of the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The units are proposed to be listed on the BSE. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

