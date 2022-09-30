Properties from top developers on display for homebuyers at NAREDCO expo in Mumbai

NAREDCO, is Maharashtra's apex real estate body. | Unsplash

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra organises India's first three-day property expo at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest and the brand ambassadors of the Homethon Property Expo, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

The event was inaugurated by Homethon brand ambassadors, the popular actor couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with Shri Sandeep Runwal, President NAREDCO Maharashtra, Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NAREDCO among other top developers.

With the demand for homes rising in the post-pandemic time, over 40,000 people have already registered for this special exhibition where more than 135 top developers showcase 10000+ projects.

Shri Sandeep Runwal said, “We have more than 135 top developers showcase 10000+ projects. They have come out with some amazing offers which would be valid only till the time the event is on. Property buyers won’t be getting such an opportunity again."

Shri Runwal also added that it is almost after five years that a property exhibition is organised on such a massive scale. This Expo is India's largest and first of its kind, allowing homebuyers to choose properties from top-tier developers across the state, as well as other amenities.

The property exhibition has properties ranging from luxury to premium to affordable categories, all under one roof. A special stall featuring masterpieces from 'The Art of India 2022-Ganeshotsav’ will be an added attraction at the event where art lovers can purchase Lord Ganesha's masterpieces from some of the country's top names as well as talented young artists.