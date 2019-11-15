Promoters' feud has no impact' on IndiGo: CEO

New Delhi: Amid ongoing feud between the airline's promoters, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Thursday said there is "zero impact" on the carrier right now as they are on the same page over the airline's strategic direction.

The differences between co-founders and co-promoters -- Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia -- came to the fore in July after Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to address alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

They are the promoters of InterGlobe Aviation which operates IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of domestic market share. About the feud, Dutta said as far as the airline is concerned, it was only directly involved in the Related Party Transactions (RPTs).

"That has been resolved completely... Now that RPTs have been removed from the table, we have no more interest in this matter," he told PTI in an interview here.

In the wake of the allegations, the company has also came under the lens of Sebi and the corporate affairs ministry.