The BSE Sensex plunged 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41.

The stock market indices closed in the red after a volatile session. Midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the red.

Sensex declined 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent at 55,675.32. The Nifty shed 18.50 points or 0.11 per cent at 16,565.80.

Among top gainers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra. Among major laggards were Shree Cements, Asian Paints and BPCL.