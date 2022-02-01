Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q2 net profit falls 15% to Rs 212 cr

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported 15.38 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 212.06 crore for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company stated that it had posted a net profit of Rs 250.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,092.98 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,018.44 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:47 PM IST