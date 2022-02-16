Proactive For Her raises $5.5 mn in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures

Proactive For Her, a digital clinic for women’s outpatient healthcare, has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures South East Asia and India with participation from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners.

The funds will be used to expand digital product offerings, grow their online customer base, and launch their flagship clinic in Bengaluru.

Achitha Jacob, Founder and CEO said, "This investment further bolsters our mission and will help us accelerate towards our vision of making Proactive For Her the preferred partner for every woman when it comes to managing her well-being.”

What the startup does

Founded by Achitha Jacob in August 2020, Proactive For Her offers evidence-based primary and preventive healthcare services for women across life stages. Itr offers a full-stack healthcare experience with services ranging from teleconsultations and support programs to customised diagnostic panels.

Jacob, an Alumnus of IIT-Bombay,dropped out of Harvard Business School to build a company solving for women’s healthcare needs with patient centricity at its core.

Jacob, CEO, and Founder, Proactive For Her, said, “The stigma attached to women’s menstrual, sexual and reproductive health issues, coupled with lack of access to non-judgemental support, have long prevented many women from addressing their healthcare needs. At Proactive For Her, we believe all women should have access to the best medical experts, who have a patient-centric, liberal and empathetic approach to women’s health issues. We have seen an overwhelming adoption so far across our offerings.

Poised to change healthcare for women

Kanika Mayar, Senior Executive Director, Vertex Ventures SEA, and India, said, “We believe Proactive For Her is poised to change the way women access healthcare in India.”

Anand Datta, Principal, Nexus Venture Partners, said, “At Nexus, we always acknowledged the gap which women in India faced due to lack of a trustworthy and non-judgemental clinical care infrastructure. Unfortunately, many serious conditions in women have been either trivialised as lifestyle issues or ignored due to social stigma or lack of education.”

Proactive For Her has engaged with over 5,000 women so far, through their teleconsultation services, webinars, and other patient education endeavours. Within the next year, the startup aims to service 100,000+ women through their various products, services, and community engagement initiatives.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST