 Private sector employees to get tax exemption up to Rs 25 lakh for leave encashment after retirement
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPrivate sector employees to get tax exemption up to Rs 25 lakh for leave encashment after retirement

Private sector employees to get tax exemption up to Rs 25 lakh for leave encashment after retirement

So far, the tax exemption on leave encashment for non-government employees was Rs 3 lakh which was fixed in 2002.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

In line with the Budget announcement, the finance ministry on Thursday hiked the tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for private sector salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh.

So far, the tax exemption on leave encashment for non-government employees was Rs 3 lakh which was fixed in 2002, when the highest basic pay in the government was Rs 30,000 per month.

Read Also
From new IT slabs to exemptions, 7 new tax rules applicable from April 1, 2023
article-image

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a statement, said the aggregate amount exempt from income tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) shall not exceed the limit of Rs 25 lakh, where any such payments are received by a non-government employee from more than one employer.

The increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh with effect from April 1, 2023.

Read Also
Debt mutual fund investors won't get tax exemption under new Finance Bill
article-image

“In pursuance to the proposal in the Budget speech, 2023,... the central government has notified the increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh w.e.f. 01.04.2023,” the CBDT said.

In 2023-24 Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had increased the tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh, from Rs 3 lakh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Joe Biden close to an agreement for raising the country's debt ceiling: Report

US President Joe Biden close to an agreement for raising the country's debt ceiling: Report

Startup investments from 21 countries to be exempted from angel tax

Startup investments from 21 countries to be exempted from angel tax

Private sector employees to get tax exemption up to Rs 25 lakh for leave encashment after retirement

Private sector employees to get tax exemption up to Rs 25 lakh for leave encashment after retirement

BCCI may issue media rights tender after Zee-Sony merger

BCCI may issue media rights tender after Zee-Sony merger

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT to hear appeal against NCLT order on Friday

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT to hear appeal against NCLT order on Friday