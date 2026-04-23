Private Sector Activity Jumps To 58.3 in April, Job Creation Hits 10-Month High As Demand, Manufacturing Power Growth

New Delhi: India’s private sector saw a solid pickup in April, according to the latest PMI data. The HSBC Flash India PMI Composite Output Index rose to 58.3, up from 57.0 in March. This shows faster growth in both manufacturing and services. Any reading above 50 means expansion, so the latest number signals strong momentum.

Manufacturing leads the growth

Manufacturing played a big role in this improvement. Output and new orders in the sector increased at a faster pace compared to March. Companies reported better demand conditions, which helped boost production levels. The rise in new orders was not only quicker but also historically strong.

Demand and new orders improve

Businesses across sectors saw higher demand. New orders increased sharply, giving companies confidence to expand operations. Export demand showed mixed trends—goods exports improved, while services exports slowed slightly due to global uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East.

Job creation at 10-month high

One of the most positive signals was in employment. Hiring activity increased across the private sector, with job creation reaching its highest level in the last 10 months. Companies are adding workers to keep up with rising demand and higher workloads.

Firms build inventories amid uncertainty

Companies are also preparing for possible supply disruptions. Many firms increased their stock of raw materials and finished goods to avoid shortages. This comes amid concerns linked to global supply shocks and geopolitical tensions.

Inflation still a concern

Input costs remained high in April, especially for manufacturers. Many companies passed on some of these higher costs to customers by raising prices. However, overall inflation pressures eased slightly compared to March, mainly due to a slowdown in the services sector.