 Private Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPrivate Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025

Private Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025

Private credit investments in India rose 35 percent year-on-year to USD 12.4 billion across 166 deals in 2025. Real estate and healthcare sectors led borrowing, with over 35 percent of H2 deployments going toward refinancing, acquisitions, and capex. Large deals above USD 100 million, including major refinancings by PharmEasy, Shapoorji Pallonji, and GMR groups, drove significant value.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Private credit investments jumped 35 per cent to USD 12.4 billion in 2025, despite a lull in the second half of the year, a report said on Wednesday. Entities in the real estate and healthcare sectors were the biggest borrowers in the space, which is increasingly turning into a lucrative alternative for borrowers not able to meet their funding requirements from the banking sector and offering higher returns to investors.

"While deal activity moderated in H2 2025 after a strong first half, calendar year 2025 closed at USD 12.4 billion across 166 transactions, reflecting a 35 per cent year-on-year growth in value," Vishal Bansal, a partner for debt and special situations at EY India, said. The overall deployments in H2 2025 at USD 3.4 billion were marginally higher than the USD 3.3 billion in the year-ago period, it said.

Read Also
Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025
article-image

More than 35 per cent of capital deployed in H2 2025 was allocated towards refinancing, acquisition financing and capital expenditure, indicating sustained demand for both balance-sheet optimisation and growth-oriented funding, it said. While deals exceeding USD 100 million represented 9 per cent of total deal count, they accounted for nearly 36 per cent of the aggregate deal value, the report said, listing out big transactions during July-December.

They included USD 193 million raised by a PharmEasy group entity and USD 183 million raised by a Shapoorji Pallonji Group entity for refinancing purposes, as well as USD 182 million secured by the GMR Group for refinancing and further investments across group companies, it said. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report
Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers Stampede-Like Situation, Atleast 20 Injured
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers Stampede-Like Situation, Atleast 20 Injured

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
'No Reason' To Believe That India Has Changed Position On Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Ministry
'No Reason' To Believe That India Has Changed Position On Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Ministry
Private Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025
Private Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025
HUL To Invest ₹2,000 Crore To Boost Manufacturing Capacity In Premium Beauty & Home Care Segments
HUL To Invest ₹2,000 Crore To Boost Manufacturing Capacity In Premium Beauty & Home Care Segments
RBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027
RBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027