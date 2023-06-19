Prism Johnson Appointed Anil Kulkarni As Wholetime Director, Designated As Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer (RMC) |

As per the regulatory filing, Prism Johnson announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 19 has appointed Anil Kulkarni as Wholetime Director, designated as Executive Director & CEO (RMC), for a period of 3 years with effect from July 1, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

Kulkarni holds a Bachelor Degree of Civil Engineering and has completed Post Graduation in Marketing. He has 26 years of rich experience with in depth business insight and knowledge of the Ready Mix Concrete industry. Earlier he has worked with ACC Limited and UltraTech Cement Limited. Before joining the Company in 2022, his last assignment was with Infra. Market where he held the position of 'National Head - Concrete'.

Prism Johnson shares

The shares of Prism Johnson on Monday at 12:59 pm IST were at Rs 126.70, down by 1.90 percent.