Print media revenue to grow 35% in FY22, still lower than pre-pandemic levels

The agency, which ratings on companies represent 40 per cent of the revenues for the sector, said credit profiles of large print media companies will be resilient, cushioned by healthy liquidity and strong balance sheets, while for the remaining ones, liquidity management will be crucial.

"The second wave has impacted ad revenues in the last quarter, as it correlates strongly with economic activity. We expect ad revenues to recover from the current quarter as economic activity revives," its director Nitesh Jain said.

As for subscription revenue, the sector is witnessing a structural change amid a shift in consumer preference towards digital news, from physical newspapers, the agency said, adding this is more prominent for English newspapers, which have a higher share in metros and tier-1 cities, where digital adoption is also higher.

The English newspapers are focusing on monetisation of content by putting premium news behind paywalls and pushing digital subscription along with print subscription, it said.

Non-English newspapers, on the other hand, had relatively resilient subscription revenue even in the first wave because of their strong roots in the hinterland, it said, adding that the overall subscription revenue loss in FY22 will be limited to 12-15 per cent of the pre-pandemic level.