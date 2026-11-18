Prime Focus' DNEG Joins Hands With Meta |

Mumbai: Prime Focus subsidiary DNEG has announced a technology partnership with Meta to develop stereo 3D movie content for the upcoming Meta VR Glasses, marking a new collaboration between visual effects technology and virtual reality entertainment.

The partnership, announced on November 17, 2026, will focus on converting cinematic content into immersive 3D viewing formats, according to a company exchange filing.

DNEG And Meta Join Forces

Under the agreement, DNEG's Stereo division will work with Meta to create 3D versions of films designed for viewing through the technology company's upcoming VR glasses. The initiative seeks to bring cinema-style depth and visual experiences to personal virtual reality devices. DNEG is known for its visual effects and stereo conversion capabilities across international film productions.

Hollywood Films In Focus

The company said its Stereo team is working on a catalogue of movie titles as part of the collaboration. The projects include stereo conversion work involving The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in collaboration with Meta, Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence. The project highlights the partnership's focus on bringing major Hollywood entertainment properties to immersive viewing platforms.

Meta's 5K Display Technology

According to the company, Meta VR Glasses feature a 5K Infinite Display using micro-OLED panels. The display offers 37 pixels per degree, a specification intended to support detailed stereo 3D visuals. The technology aims to provide greater image clarity and depth when watching compatible films through a VR headset.

Namit Malhotra Highlights Opportunity

Prime Focus founder and DNEG Global CEO Namit Malhotra said the collaboration would offer cinema enthusiasts another way to experience movies in 3D. The partnership brings together DNEG's film production expertise and Meta's immersive display technology.

New Opportunity For Prime Focus

The announcement expands DNEG's involvement in emerging entertainment formats beyond conventional cinema. However, the company has not disclosed the partnership's financial value or expected revenue contribution. The commercial impact will depend on content availability, technology adoption and execution.

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