Price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 50, check new rates here

The price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked by Rs 50 on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

With the latest revision, 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 999.50.

On May 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase.

With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1.

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:05 AM IST