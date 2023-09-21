Prestige Estates Appoints Dr. Ravindra Mehta As Additional Director In The Category Of Non-Executive Independent Director

Prestige Estates Projects Appoints Dr. Ravindra Mehta As Additional Director In The Category Of Non-Executive Independent Director |

Prestige Estates Projects Limited on Thursday announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have appointed Dr. Ravindra Munishwar Mehta as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from September 21, 2023 subject to the approval of shareholders, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Dr. Ravindra Munishwar Mehta

Dr. Ravindra Munishwar Mehta, MD, FCCP, is an American board-certified medical professional with extensive experience in multiple specialties of Medicine. He has a track record of leadership in the field of Pulmonary and critical care medicine, making significant contributions to patient care, research, and medical education.

Currently holding several positions as Head (Chief Pulmonologist) at Apollo Bangalore Advanced Pulmonary Services (ABAPS), Consultant in Critical Care Medicine at Apollo Hospitals Bangalore and Adjunct Professor at the Apollo Health Education and Research Foundation (AHERF). He is also a founder of VAAYU Chest and Sleep Services.

Dr. Mehta has also gained experience in the United States, where he served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the State University of NY, Health Science Center at Brooklyn.

Prestige Estates Projects Limited shares

The shares of Prestige Estates Projects Limited on Thursday at 12:59 pm IST were at Rs 603.25, up by 0.12 percent.

Read Also President Murmu Appoints Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha As Chancellor Of Assam University

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)