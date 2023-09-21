President Murmu Inaugurates UP International Trade Fair in Greater Noida |

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the UP International Trade Show in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The trade show will be held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida from September 21 to September 25.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at India Expo Center and Mart at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/WhfcS0CKIM — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2023

During her address at the UP International Trade Show, President Murmu stated that India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and is on track to become the third-largest. Uttar Pradesh has a major contribution to it.

"Investment opportunities have been established, and infrastructure has been enhanced in Uttar Pradesh," added Murmu at the UP event.

More than 2,000 exhibitors are set to exhibit their products at the event, with the aim of presenting the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh to a global audience. The program will attract guests, entrepreneurs, and exporters from different nations, and anticipates welcoming over 200,000 visitors. Entry for the general public is free from 3 pm to 8.

The UP International Trade Show, featuring ODOP products, GI-Tag products, and a wide array of goods originating from Uttar Pradesh with significant global market potential, is underway. This event serves as a platform for valuable products to connect with both Indian and international B2B and B2C buyers. Furthermore, state government agencies and other stakeholders will collaborate to maximize the opportunities presented by this trade show.

