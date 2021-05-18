Pre-registration begins for Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's how to register

Pre- registrations for Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India -- a battle royale experience -- has begun from today. The game will be free to play on mobile devices – both iOS and Android. The pre-registration will start only for Android phone users on May 18.

South Korea's Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India, a successor to the popular mobile game PUBG that was blocked by the Indian government last year.

Those who pre-register stand to gain a slew of products: Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG.

Only Indian players are eligible to claim the special Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration gift. They can claim the reward once the app launches in India.

How to register

1) Search for Battleground Moble India game on the Google Play store. Or click here.

2) Click on “Pre-register”. Or you can automatically instal the game when it is launched in India.

Only those aged 18 years and above can play. Those below 18 years will have to provide the phone number of their parent or guardian to play the game and even then will be able to play the game for a maximum of 3 hours a day. The maximum amount that can be spent in the game will be limited to Rs 7,000 per day.