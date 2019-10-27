Pranav Mistry appointed as President and CEO of STAR Labs an independent entity of Samsung Electronics

Computer scientist Pranav Mistry has been appointed as the President and CEO of STAR Labs (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs), an independent entity of Samsung Electronics, reported Live Mint.

According to Live Mint, Mistry has been working with Samsung in various roles when he joined it in 2012 and was the global vice president at Samsung Electronics since May 2017. The announcement was made by Mistry through a LinkedIn post published on October 26. Mistry’s elevation to a key position within Samsung has put another Indian closer to the top of a major technology company.

The 37-year-old computer scientist, who hails from Palampur in Gujarat, is best known for SixthSense, a wearable gestural interface which allows users to use hand gestures to interact with the physical surroundings using digital information.

Google's current CEO, Sundar Pichai, 47, was born in Tamil Nadu and joined Google in 2004. He led various products at Google including Chrome, Chrome OS, Maps, Gmail and later on Android, before his appointment as CEO in August 2015. Under Pichai, Google saw the launch of Pixel smartphones, Google Pay, Daydream Virtual reality handsets.