Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB for inter-state transmission system

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish an inter-state transmission, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The project that the company won the bidding for is the 'Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan under Phase-II Part-E' on build, own, operate and maintain basis. The scope of this project comprises establishment of a 765kV D/c Transmission Line along with associated Line Bays in Rajasthan.

The company had received the letter of intent on March 7, 2023.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India

The shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on Thursday at 11:59 am were at Rs 228.55, up by 0.22 per cent.