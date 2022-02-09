Power Grid Corporation of India Q3 results: Net profit down 2.2% to Rs 3,292.97 cr, income rises to Rs 10,723.61 cr

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to Rs 3,292.97 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,367.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,723.61 crore in the quarter from Rs 10,359.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

PGCIL said that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for 2021-22.

Earlier, the company board in its meeting held on 15 December 2021, had declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share (including special dividend of Rs 3 per share) (face value of Rs 10 each) for 2021-22 and subsequently paid on January 11, 2022.

PGCIL is mainly engaged in the business of power transmission.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:31 PM IST