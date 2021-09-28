Power Global partners with PositivEnergy, Redivivus for battery management

Clean energy and mobility products firm Power Global on Tuesday said it has partnered with stationary storage integrator PositivEnergy and battery recycling processor Redivivus for lifecycle management and recycling of lithium ion batteries.

The partnership with PositivEnergy will focus on development of stationary storage solutions that support projected grid demand from electrification and enable the renewable energy transition in diverse global markets, the company said in a statement.

Built upon Power Global's scalable battery technology, the stationary storage solution is expected to achieve 15-20 year product lifespan.

The full solution will be integrated by PositivEnergy, which provides end-to-end system design and service for commercial energy storage and EV charging infrastructure.

On the other hand, the partnership with Redivivus will focus on recycling of stationary storage battery modules on reaching their end-of-life and cost-effectively reclaim up to 92 per cent of materials.

Redivivus will offer mobile recycling units for Power Global service and sales centres throughout India and build recycling lines at Power Global''s factories in Pasadena, California, and Greater Noida, India, it added.

Commenting on the partnerships, Pankaj Dubey, CEO of Power Global''s India subsidiary said, "Despite the significant benefits lithium-ion batteries have over incumbent energy sources like internal combustion engines (ICE) or lead-acid, there are key gaps in the supply chain – namely lifecycle and recycling – that are only now being addressed in the early markets in developed nations."

The company's aim is it to "bake those aspects into our strategy from the beginning so that countries like India, which are now on the path to electrification, have a chance to leapfrog those challenges and advance quickly and more sustainably."

Stating that it is the right time to think not just about how to accelerate electrification, but also how to do it sustainably, PositivEnergy founder and CEO Ed Wise said, "Power Global's module is a major step forward and Redivivus is an important part of the sustainability solution."

Redivivus co-founder and CEO Erika Guerrero said, "Recycling starts with manufacturing safe, quality battery products. Partnering with Power Global gives us confidence that adoption of recycling is being thought through from design conception."

Power Global CEO and founder Porter Harris said the company has gathered a lot of good momentum and "by applying the lessons learned from developing energy storage solutions over the last few decades, and creating strategic partnerships with industry innovators, we''re better equipped in the long run to mindfully and responsibly create a sustainable and circular battery value chain."

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:17 PM IST