Power Finance Corporation Q4 Profit Rises 24% To ₹6,315 Crore, Declares Final Dividend Of ₹3.95 Per Share

Power Finance Corporation reported a 24 percent rise in Q4 FY26 standalone net profit to Rs 6,315 crore. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Power Finance Corporation reported a 23.6 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 6,314.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by lower expenses and improved operating performance.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,305.2 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 9,857.9 crore in Q3 FY26, Rs 10,438.6 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 12,272.8 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a mixed but resilient quarterly trajectory during FY26.

The company’s total income for the March quarter came in at Rs 11,622.9 crore against Rs 12,040.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while total expenses declined sharply to Rs 3,842.3 crore from Rs 5,794.4 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax rose 24.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,780.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 6,246.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, PFC’s profitability improved strongly from Rs 4,782.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Sequential growth was supported by improved operational performance and reduced impairment provisions. Credit cost ratio for FY26 stood at 0.15 percent while net profit margin for the March quarter was reported at 41.21 percent, according to disclosures under SEBI regulations.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 19.16 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 14.49 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 15.48 in the year-ago period.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.95 per equity share for FY26, in addition to interim dividends amounting to Rs 14.60 per share already paid during the year in four tranches. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

For the full financial year FY26, PFC reported standalone net profit of Rs 24,011.2 crore compared with Rs 17,031.2 crore in FY25, registering growth of around 41 percent. Revenue from operations for FY26 stood at Rs 43,874.7 crore against Rs 44,555.3 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s asset base expanded to Rs 6.18 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 5.79 lakh crore a year earlier.

PFC said it continued to maintain adequate liquidity and reported no default in servicing of borrowings during FY26. The company also disclosed fresh non-convertible debenture issuances during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited financial disclosures filed by the company and is not investment advice.