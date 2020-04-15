Post-COVID 19: Don’t go back to old ways but look at rural India more seriously, says ex-CEO NCCD

The face of National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD), Pawanexh Kohli, resigned at the start of the ongoing year. But his knowledge in the farm sector, especially in the cold chain, is still appreciated by many. For many years, Kohli has written several papers on doubling farmer’s income and in today’s context, the relevance to it becomes stark. With a large number of workforce migrating to rural India, there is a need for the government to look at ways to provide livelihood and development in rural India. Kohli explains to Free Press Journal’s Jescilia Karayamparambil about the development that India will need.

Edited excerpts:

How can the government look at making the best of the reverse migrated labourer that has taken place?

Reverse migration means that there is a surplus of people in rural India, conjoined with the fact that the operations all across India have shut down. This includes harvesting operations as well. Usually, one of the biggest issues around harvesting was that there was a shortage of labour and the cost of labour was high. Here is an opportunity for the government. It has been saying that they will pump in more money at the village level. In my opinion, the government should look at this manpower as an advantage. It should include harvesting operations under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). So, this manpower is utilised, and the grains that are waiting to be harvested are picked. The priority here will have to be for perishables, which have to be quickly moved to the market as well.

Even after the lockdown is lifted, there is a certain level of fear among people. So, it means that the same number of people are not going to come back to the cities. This episode will be ingrained in the minds of the people for some time. And the partial lifting of lockdown will not be able to absorb all the labourers back in the city. So, the government will have to look at ways of increasing livelihood to these people. This would mean manufacturing, and infrastructure development at the city level will suffer, but that would also mean you move it to the village level.

Just focusing on rural India for the next few months will be essential, as there is space and they can follow social distancing. At the same time, there will be development work that will take place.

Civilisation exists due to agriculture and if no one pays heed to it then people in the urban landscape cannot survive.

This is time we give impetus to rural development as some of the migrated labourers are semi-skilled or not skilled yet could help in building rural India.

Do you mean the government will have to reallocate resources to build rural India?

Yes, we cannot go as nothing has happened. One reality is funds are limited but they can print more money. The government will have to reappropriate fund allocations. The trick here is how to assess your need. Firstly, the funds should be reappropriated to the highest impact area and that is basically in places where people are impoverished. Second would be for security purposes which means investment in social infrastructure like hospitals should take place.

Will the farm sector be able to absorb this huge workforce? Would focusing on the cold chain sector be an option?

Any one sector will not absorb that labour. This large workforce will have to be spread across multiple sectors. While the cold chain is one sector, there will have to be other options that need to be explored. The government’s decision to start 30,000 packhouses is an opportunity. It will ramp up employment opportunities. Not just building these packhouses, but also ensuring gross capital formation at the village level. This means core activity at the village level that is farming gets the facility to access any market in the world. That was the point of Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs) — aggregate and dispatch hubs and not transactional markets. These ideas are still relevant today.

GrAMs have potential to create ancillary services and that will give more employment opportunities.

This is time to modernise part of India that is left out. Such interventions will help stop massive migration to urban India. It is not about urbanising rural India but modernisation rural India.

India has a National Food Security Act in place. But still, India is struggling to feed the labourers, helpless and others. Where is the lag? And does that mean our act is not working during a crisis (when it is really testing time)?

At present, you are giving needy people money to buy food. So instead of storing 80 million tonnes of surplus stock, it is better you deliver food supplies to people. As you have shut down everything else, having money will not suffice their food requirement. To meet that need, the country needs to reappropriate.

The very fact that we have a strategic buffer of food grain, shows our strength.

Over the years, the country has moved from food security to nutritional security. Hence, there was a push to milk, fruits and vegetables.

But this crisis tells us that we were safe in terms of food grain at the time when it is needed. The point of the Act was that no one should be hungry, the act is valid even today.

Look at Europe, especially the United Kingdom (UK), I had told them in 2015 that if tomorrow exporting countries decide to stop exporting to the UK, they will be faced with a crisis. Today, the pandemic has hit the trading channels making export difficult to Europe. They have a food crisis. Luckily at the moment, India does not have such a challenge. Only India has to harvest the crops and start moving it.

It is important we move the food. The food that is stored in smaller warehouses now needs to be sent backwards in some cases. And when you reach 25 per cent stock you alert the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the grains are replenished when needed.

We have enough food to feed everyone. We have to be outcome-oriented, we are only transactional minded. And that is the problem.

During this pandemic, what are the other things you feel authorities should look at?

Today, the world is talking about developing a vaccine for COVID 19. And when the vaccine comes, you cannot go unprepared with the delivery mechanism. We need to plan ahead extensively for this. We cannot call citizens to hospitals or other healthcare facilities, but we will have to take the vaccine to the doorstep. It is more in lines with the immunisation programme that is done in India. But this will have to be a lot more robust due to the timeline and infectiousness of the disease.

Other than this, I have developed a model that suggests the number of people that can be infected based on the population and area of the region. Some countries, like the United Kingdom and others, are using that model to study the spread.