Porsche India sales up 62% at 474 units in 2021

German sports luxury car manufacturer Porsche reported 62 per cent growth in its car sales in India at 474 units for 2021, led by SUV Macan, which accounted for 39 per cent of the overall sales.

The company added that it expects this sales momentum to continue in 2022 amid a strong order bank.

“With the delivery of 474 sports cars in 2021, Porsche India recorded its best sales performance since 2014,” the company said.

The demand for the brand's luxury model range was high, with solid interest across all regions that looks likely to flow into 2022, stated Manolito Vujicic, brand director for Porsche India.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:48 PM IST