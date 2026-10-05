Popular Vehicles Promoter John K. Paul To Exit Business, Stake Transfer By 2029

Popular Vehicles |

Mumbai: Popular Vehicles & Services on Monday announced that one of its three promoters, John K. Paul, will step away from the company's businesses to pursue other opportunities outside the existing enterprise, effective from 1 October 2026.

Family Settlement Reached

The company's promoter family concluded an amicable family settlement. This agreement aims to preserve family unity and allow each member to pursue individual goals.

Business Continuity

The company's operations will continue to be led by the two remaining promoters, Francis K. Paul and Naveen Philip. They will continue to steer the company's strategic direction, expansion plans, and major business decisions.

Shareholding Transfer

John K. Paul's holding, approximately 20%, will be transferred to Francis K. Paul and Naveen Philip. This transfer will occur in multiple tranches by 31 December 2029.

Operational Impact

The company stated that the settlement will have no impact on its day-to-day operations, franchise arrangements, or commitments to stakeholders. All existing outlets and operations will continue as usual, and growth plans remain on track.

Non-Compete Clause

Under the settlement terms, John K. Paul has agreed not to engage, directly or indirectly, in any business that competes with the franchise operations of the company and its group entities at their existing places of business.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.