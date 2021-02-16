Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin surpasses $50,000 for the first time - Here's all you need to know

World's largest digitalo currency Bitcoin on Tuesday surpassed $50,000 for the first time in history as major companies jump to cryptocurrency, reported CNBC.

Bitcoin.com on its website said, "Bitcoin has crossed the psychological $50,000 zone after fighting the region for more than 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency, in terms of market capitalization, has gained more than 154% since the all-time high in December 2017. At around 7:37 a.m. (EST) bitcoin hit $50,603 per unit on Tuesday."

As Bitcoin hit $50,000-mark, a Twitter user commented, "$BTC Supply at $50k is being absorbed. Remember that above $50k it teleports to $60k."