Polestar Solutions secures undisclosed Series A round of funding

Polestar Solutions, data analytics and enterprise performance management (EPM), announced today that it has raised an undisclosed amount in series-A funding from a US-based strategic investor.

Chetan Alsisaria - CEO & Co-Founder, Polestar Solutions said, “The fundraise is a strategic partnership and we will deploy it to fuel our growth in the US and India. We will also invest in scaling our services to serve the growing demand for competitive data intelligence and actionable business insights. As we continue to build our presence and venture into new markets, we want to attract the best talent to join our community and support our growth.”

The fundraise will help the company enhance its services and create a strong foothold in the US — such as with sales, customer success and delivery teams on-ground — paving the way for subsequent growth, it said in a press statement. The company is currently hiring in the US, where it plans to activate its operations by March 2022.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:32 AM IST