Polaris Dawn Update: Crew Completes Day 1 In-Orbit; Gears Up For First Commerical 'Spacewalk'

The Polaris Dawn mission, after much delay, eventually took off from the Kennedy Space Research Centre in Florida on September 10. The rocket used in this mission is the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The much-discussed mission was launched with the daring intention of executing the first 'private or commercial spacewalk' that would happen as a result of Elon Musk's SpaceX, who are powering this mission.

Further updates have trickled in since then. The mission's official X account took to the platform, to disseminate more information.

In this post, the mission said, "Polaris Dawn Flight Day 1 Update The Polaris Dawn crew completed their first day on-orbit, also known as Flight Day 1. After a successful launch by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:23 a.m. ET."

This also meant that the crew were allowed to take their spacesuits off and start their mission.

Preparing For Spacewalk

The crew will shortly start the two-day pre-breathe protocol in preparation for their much-awaited spacewalk. This said Spacewalk' is anticipated to transpire on Thursday.

According to team Polaris, during this period of time, the spacecraft, that is, Dragon's pressure, would gradually decrease and the cabin's oxygen content would rise, aiding in the crew's bloodstreams' removal of nitrogen. By doing this, the chance of decompression sickness (DCS) during any spacewalk surgery will be reduced.

The post further added, "About two hours into Flight Day 1, the crew enjoyed their first on-orbit meals before engaging in the mission’s first science and research block and testing Starlink, which lasted about 3.5 hours."

Achievement unlocked - apogee 1,400.7 km



Gearing Up for Day 2

The crew made a first pass through the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA). This is a region where the Earth's magnetic force is said to be weaker.

Before the head for their busy activities on Day 2, the crew got their first sleep period in space, during which Dragon will perform its first apogee raising burn.

The crew will rest for about eight hours ahead of a busy day on Flight Day 2.

The mission crew consists of billionaire Jared Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis, and Scott Poteet. |

Furthermore, there will be a healthy systems checkout; the crew and mission control will monitor the spacecraft. This comes before the vehicle raises itself to an elliptical orbit of 190 x 1,400 kilometres at the start of Flight Day 2.

