PokerBaazi.com honoured as India’s No.1 Poker website

PokerBaazi.com, a Poker platform from the house of Baazi Games, has been announced as India’s number poker website by the top global poker listing website Poker Scout.

Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, said, “This is a great milestone, encouraging us to further push our envelope and do even better. Baazi Games launched PokerBaazi.com with a great vision of building a complete ecosystem for Poker through ace technology. We will continue to keep up with our A-game and deliver the best experience to our Baazi community.”

PokerBaazi.com, an indigenous poker platform in India, is enroute to build a 360-degree poker ecosystem.

Domestically the online gaming industry in India has grown to $1.027 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.6 percent. PokerBaazi.com also plans to expand into international markets very soon.

PokerBaazi.com by Baazi Games was established in 2014 and is a technology company specializing in skill-based games like Poker, Fantasy Sports, Rummy.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:48 PM IST