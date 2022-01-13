PointOne Capital announces final close of its $7 mn pre-Seed fund

Pre-seed focussed VC fund PointOne Capital has announced the final close of its maiden 50 crore fund. The final close comes within a year of its first close in December 2020.

The fund which primarily targets startups in the beta or pre-launch stage has onboarded successful Silicon-valley and India based entrepreneurs, CXOs and seasoned corporate and startup leaders and mid-sized family offices as its LPs.

Mihir Jha, Founding Partner, PointOne Capital said, “Macro sentiment in India has seen a clear shift towards tech and it was very apparent from the huge participation interest we received from investors across profiles, globally. Combining the fact that our ongoing portfolio wholly comprises category creators across sectors, we saw full subscription well ahead of expected timelines. We will continue on our philosophy of backing startups early with PointOne being an added hand in enabling them evolve into future category leaders.”

Ravish Ratnam, Founding Partner, PointOne Capital said, “With capital fast becoming a commodity, the tables have turned in the founder-investor relationship. Our final close will enable us to stick to our approach of quick decision making and non-intrusive value addition for our founders, thus making us a dependable partner for companies looking to raise their first round of capital. We have been fortunate to be associated with 30 startups already and will look to triple that number in the next 2 years. ”

Among the 30 investments that PointOne has made so far, 20 of them have been in 2021 with the ticket size of investments ranging from $100k to $150k. Creator economy, Gaming, SMB-focussed SaaS products, Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Healthtech and Edtech have been the primary investment categories.

The fund uses its global network of LPs and Venture Partners in order to fast-track market and domain access for its portfolio.

