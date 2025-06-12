 Poco F7, Poco F7 Ultra Launch In India Teased, Will Be Sold On Flipkart
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPoco F7, Poco F7 Ultra Launch In India Teased, Will Be Sold On Flipkart

Poco F7, Poco F7 Ultra Launch In India Teased, Will Be Sold On Flipkart

Poco F7 and Poco F7 Ultra smartphone arrival have been teased in India. The two smartphones will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart. The Ultra variant has already been unveiled globally.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Poco F7 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Series |

Poco F7 series is set to arrive India soon. The company has now started teasing the arrival of the smartphone on its social media websites. The Poco F7 may be accompanied by the Poco F7 Ultra smartphone, which was unveiled globally earlier, but hasn't arrived in the Indian market yet. The Xiaomi-owned company is also teasing the arrival of the new ‘F series’ on Flipkart suggesting that the phones may be exclusive to the ecommerce site.

In a post on X, Poco teased the arrival of the Poco F7 series. The post reads, “No noise. No gimmicks. No mercy. It's time to shut down the BS”, hinting at the arrival of the new smartphone series. Poco is also going down memory lane with previous phones from the Poco F series like the Poco F1, Poco F3 GT, and Poco F4. The company is likely to announce the pricing, launch offers, and sale date of the Poco F7 series soon. As mentioned, the series will be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India.

While the Poco F7 is expected to be unveiled for the first time in India, the Poco F7 Pro and the Poco F7 Ultra have already been announced globally. Poco India Chief Himanshu Tandon recently also teased the arrival of the Poco F7 Ultra in India. The phone is set to come with a triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a 5,300mAh battery. The Poco F7 Ultra camera setup has a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 32-megapixel wide angle camera sensor. Up front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Poco F7 may be a slightly diluted version of the Ultra variant, with the latter offering more premium features. Leaks suggest that the Poco F7 may have a dual camera setup and a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a similar Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as the Poco F7 Pro.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions