Poco F7, Poco F7 Ultra Launch In India Teased, Will Be Sold On Flipkart

Poco F7 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Series |

Poco F7 series is set to arrive India soon. The company has now started teasing the arrival of the smartphone on its social media websites. The Poco F7 may be accompanied by the Poco F7 Ultra smartphone, which was unveiled globally earlier, but hasn't arrived in the Indian market yet. The Xiaomi-owned company is also teasing the arrival of the new ‘F series’ on Flipkart suggesting that the phones may be exclusive to the ecommerce site.

In a post on X, Poco teased the arrival of the Poco F7 series. The post reads, “No noise. No gimmicks. No mercy. It's time to shut down the BS”, hinting at the arrival of the new smartphone series. Poco is also going down memory lane with previous phones from the Poco F series like the Poco F1, Poco F3 GT, and Poco F4. The company is likely to announce the pricing, launch offers, and sale date of the Poco F7 series soon. As mentioned, the series will be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India.

While the Poco F7 is expected to be unveiled for the first time in India, the Poco F7 Pro and the Poco F7 Ultra have already been announced globally. Poco India Chief Himanshu Tandon recently also teased the arrival of the Poco F7 Ultra in India. The phone is set to come with a triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a 5,300mAh battery. The Poco F7 Ultra camera setup has a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 32-megapixel wide angle camera sensor. Up front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Poco F7 may be a slightly diluted version of the Ultra variant, with the latter offering more premium features. Leaks suggest that the Poco F7 may have a dual camera setup and a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a similar Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as the Poco F7 Pro.