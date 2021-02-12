PMLA Case: Former ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar gets bail on Rs 5 lakh bond

Former ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar appeared before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday and was released on a cash bond of Rs. 5 lakh that will remain with the court till the disposal of the case.

On January 30, the court had asked all the accused to appear before it on February 12, after it took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against them. Appearing before the court, Kochhar, who was never arrested or in custody, filed for formal bail, which was granted.

Special judge Abhijeet A. Nandgaonkar, while releasing her on cash bail, directed that the former executive furnish sureties within two months. The court has also directed her to surrender her passport to the ED and not leave the country without the court’s permission.