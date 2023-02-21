UPI goes international! PM Narendra Modi launches UPI-PayNow linkage after India partners with Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage between Indian and Singapore says that the the the entry of UPI in Singapore is a gift for both India and Singapore.
He also congratulated the citizens of both countries.
This is breakign story, more updates expected.
