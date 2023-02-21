UPI goes international! PM Narendra Modi launches UPI-PayNow linkage after India partners with Singapore

e-Paper Get App
The residents of Singapore from February 21 can transfer money to India using the Unified Payments Interface of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage between Indian and Singapore says that the the the entry of UPI in Singapore is a gift for both India and Singapore.

He also congratulated the citizens of both countries.

This is breakign story, more updates expected.

