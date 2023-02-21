UPI goes international! PM Narendra Modi launches UPI-PayNow linkage after India partners with Singapore

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage between Indian and Singapore says that the the the entry of UPI in Singapore is a gift for both India and Singapore.

He also congratulated the citizens of both countries.

The launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage (between India and Singapore) is a gift to the citizens of the two countries, which they were waiting for eagerly. I congratulate the people of both India and Singapore for this: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/OQjOYtrs02 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

This is breakign story, more updates expected.

