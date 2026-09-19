PM Modi Says India’s FTAs Will Create New Career Opportunities For Youth

PM Narendra Modi | YT/@Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries are creating new avenues for employment and growth for the country’s youth.

Addressing a virtual Rozgar Mela, he said global confidence in India’s talent, skills and innovation ecosystem has increased expectations from young Indians.

“India signed 40 Free Trade Agreements. These FTAs are opening new doors of possibilities for our youth. Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open paths to new markets, and create new possibilities in careers for our youth,” Modi said.

FTAs, startups driving opportunities for young Indians

During the event, Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates joining various government departments and organisations.

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Highlighting India’s growing startup ecosystem, the Prime Minister said entrepreneurship is expanding beyond major cities, with a significant number of recognised startups emerging from smaller towns.

“India is today the world's third largest startup ecosystem. And India's startup story is no longer just the story of big cities. Today, nearly half of recognised startups are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he said.

Modi also referred to the recently concluded BRICS Summit and said India’s partnerships should involve entrepreneurs, farmers, women and young people rather than remain limited to governments.

Youth role in building developed India

Modi said young government employees would have an important role in helping India achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He urged them to take decisions that strengthen the vision of a self-reliant India.

“In this, young people like you have a very significant role to play. While serving in the government, you must make every decision that continuously strengthens the campaign for a developed and self-reliant India,” he said.

The 20th Rozgar Mela saw job fairs organised at 45 locations across the country. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, 12.75 lakh youngsters have received appointment letters through these employment initiatives so far.