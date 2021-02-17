PM Modi lauds India's IT industry for growth during Covid-19 pandemic

The Prime Minister congratulated the Indian IT industry for running the industry even during Covid-19 restrictions.

"At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a 2% growth. It's commendable if India's IT industry adds 4 bn dollars to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast," he said.

The Indian IT industry is set to grow 2.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21.

"Today's India is full of self-confidence. We have seen at the borders also. India has confidence we will keep India secure," Modi said, referring to India's response to China in Eastern Ladakh.

"It's a time when world is looking at India with greater hope & expectations than before. However tough may be the challenge, we should not think of ourselves as weak or move away fearing challenges. During COVID, our science & technology not only proved itself but also evolved," he said.

"There was a time when we were dependent on other nations even for the smallpox vaccine. Now we are providing made in India Corona vaccines to several countries. The solutions India gave during Corona, are an inspiration to the entire world," the Prime Minister added.